NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Harry Styles of One Direction fame is bringing his 2018 tour to Nashville next summer.

Styles added 56 shows to his sold-out world tour, which begins next March in Switzerland.

The pop star will perform in Nashville on June 12, 2018 at Bridgestone Arena. Kacey Musgraves is set to perform as an opener.

All tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16. You can get them through Bridgestone or at Styles’ website. Click here for more.