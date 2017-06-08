Garth Brooks helps kick off CMA Fest, but performers also have Predators Fever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Night one of CMA Music Fest was a magical one at Nissan Stadium. Garth Brooks made a surprise appearance, bringing the crowd to their feet singing every lyric to some of his greatest hits.

While Nashville has always been a music town, many of the fans dressed in gold and backstage all the talk was about hockey.

“Getting to go to a couple of games, I mean the energy in that arena down the street is the most energy I’ve seen at a sporting event so yeah hopefully we can pull through. Go Preds,” said Cole Swindell.

Dierks Bentley, who has always been a hockey fan, agreed.

“I’ve got some friends that work for the NHL and they said they’ve never seen an atmosphere like the one here in Nashville. they said it’s like collegiate, the chants, the way everyone chants together and the volume is the loudest they’ve ever heard it in the country,”

Brett Eldredge had the game on in his bus and was watching until he took the big stage.

“I feel like this is the coolest place right now. We’ve got CMA fest, we’ve got Stanley cup, we’ve got the Bonnaroo not too far away. We’ve got all this crazy stuff and people are really seeing how awesome Nashville is,” Eldridge expressed backstage at Nissan Stadium.

Phil Vassar, who sang the anthem for night one at the stadium, also talked about how exciting the energy is in Nashville.

“I think Nashville has really become a cool hockey town and the Preds are really great and I love it. I’m having fun. I mean just like for everybody else, this has been an incredible experience for us. I mean with this, the CMA fest, Bonnaroo, the Preds it’s like Nashville is the epicenter of the planet right now and it’s fun.”

Luke Bryan closed out night one of the CMA music festival.