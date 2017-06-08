Deputies respond to domestic stabbing incident in Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a stabbing incident at Horizon Medical Center Thursday morning.

It was quickly determined that the victim, Danny England, 60, was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, Rebecca England, 46, at their residence on Hwy 48 South, Dickson, TN.

Mr. England sustained multiple cuts and stab wounds to his body and underwent surgery.

Investigators processed the scene and interviewed Mrs. England. She was subsequently charged with attempted second degree murder and tampering-fabricating evidence.

She is currently being held in the Dickson County Jail under a $125,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in the Dickson County General Sessions court on June 16 at 9 a.m.