Country music fans quizzed on Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time ever, Nashville is mixing country music’s biggest week with the biggest moments in hockey.

Thousands of people are in Nashville for CMAFest and the Stanley Cup Final. News 2 wanted to find out, how much do country music fans know about the Nashville Predators.

First, who is the captain of the team?

“Mike Fisher, AKA Mr. Underwood,” said Stacey Colbin from Spring Hill.

“We love Mike Fisher,” explained Rhonda Ericksen, a hockey fan from Dallas.

Second, what year did the Predators come to Nashville?

“2001,” guessed Colbin. “1998 but close.”

A lot of fans guessed 1997 and 1995 when hockey was first discussed in Nashville.

Third, who was the first coach of the Predators?

“Barry Trotz,” explained Andy Albright, a former season ticket holder.

Lastly, where did the Predators relocate from in 1998?

“From Vancouver, no Ontario,” guessed Albright.

“Trick question, they were an expansion team to the NHL,” said News 2 reporter Brett Martin

One thing all the fans seem to know, the Predators are going to win the Stanley Cup.