NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend CMA Fest in downtown Nashville this weekend.

A full day of music is planned for the first day of the festival Thursday, leading up to the big show at Nissan Stadium.

Downtown Nashville will be flooded with crowds enjoying free activities and music.

The lineup for Thursday night’s show at Nissan Stadium is Kenny Rogers, Brett Eldridge, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan.