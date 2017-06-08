Body found in Cumberland River in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rescue crews recovered a body from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville on Thursday.

A barge worker reported spotting the body near Cowan Street around 12 p.m., prompting the Nashville Fire Department and emergency officials to respond.

After over an hour of searching, Commander William Swann told News 2 the body was located.

Due to the large amount of people downtown for the CMA Fest, it will be placed in a bag and removed from the water on the east side.

Officials say they believe the body had been in the water for a long time. There’s no word on who it is or how they died.

Further details weren’t immediately known.