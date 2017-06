LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lewisburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted on attempted first-degree murder charges.

A warrant was issued against Tremel Jennings, of Columbia, on Thursday.

Police say Jennings is considered armed and dangerous, and no one should approach him or attempt to apprehend him on their own.

Anyone who sees him or has information on this case should contact Det. James L. Johnson at 931-359-3800.