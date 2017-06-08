11-year-old saves mom after wheelchair rolls into Goodlettsville pool

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 11-year-old girl jumped into an apartment complex’s pool to save her mother from drowning on Thursday.

The scary incident happened just after 1 p.m. at Autumn Chase Apartments at the intersection of Rivergate Parkway and Dickerson Pike.

The mother, who is paraplegic, told News 2 she went to the pool and forgot to put the break on her wheelchair. It then rolled into the water.

Her 11-year-old daughter jumped in and saved her before calling 911.

News 2 spoke with the victim and will have more on News 2 at 4 p.m. Watch on air or at wkrn.com/live.