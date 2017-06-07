Where to watch Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are making history, and all of Tennessee is watching closely. Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final takes place Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and watch parties are being held all over.
Here’s a list of where you can catch the game with your fellow Smashvillians. It will be updated as we hear about more.
Nashville
Williamson County
- Brentwood – Crockett Park – Festivities begin at 5 p.m.
- Franklin – Mafiaoza’s
Wilson County
- Mt. Juliet – Charlie Daniels Park
- Lebanon – Capitol Theatre
Portland
Dickson
Cookeville
McMinnville
- Park Theater – Doors at 6 p.m.