Vanderbilt receives anonymous $10M gift for communal living

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Vanderbilt University has received an anonymous $10 million donation to expand communal living residence halls where faculty members live alongside students.

The university says the $10 million provides momentum to expand the College Halls program.

The initiative began in 2008 with 10 first-year student houses led by faculty mentors. Two similar residential colleges for sophomores, juniors and seniors opened in 2014. Some others are slated to open in 2018 and 2021, and afterward.

Previous donations to the program include $20 million from Board of Trust Vice Chairman-Elect Jeffrey Rothschild and his wife, and $20 million from Robin Ingram Patton, John Ingram and Orrin Ingram to honor their father and longtime Vanderbilt leader, the late E. Bronson Ingram.