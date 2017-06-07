Uber, Lyft drivers hope to earn extra cash during Nashville’s epic weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As crowds flock to Nashville and surrounding areas for the annual CMA Music Fest, Bonnaroo and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, some Uber and Lyft drivers are hoping to earn extra cash.

Lori Hayes has been a Lyft driver for about a week in Nashville. She left her job at a bank to drive during this busy weekend in Music City.

Hayes told News 2 she is optimistic about how much money she will make because demand for her service right now is big.

“Parking the other night was very expensive for people, for two hours they were saying they were charging $80. That is a bit much and this way you don’t have to find another place to park, you can just be dropped off and be picked back up,” said Hayes.

Hayes said she expects to give about 30 rides and make hundreds of dollars Wednesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation told News 2 they expect traffic backups and congestion over the next several days as Bonnaroo and CMA Music Fest attendees arrive, so they are hoping people chose not to drive downtown and utilize other options.

“Anything that can keep you from driving downtown, whether its Uber, Lyft, a cab ride or riding the bus, taking a trolley. Anything to minimize traffic and you also same money on parking,” said TDOT spokeswoman BJ Doughty.

News 2 also took a look inside TDOT’s Traffic Management Center. A total of 180 cameras are monitoring the roadways and a lot of eyes will be watching traffic during this huge week in Music City with the CMA Fest, Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and Bonnaroo.

“Our operations are 24/7. Our help trucks that also do the incident management, they are beefing up their support as well. They will have trucks around the clock also in Rutherford County, a specifically busy area monitoring where Bonaroo traffic is,” said TMC supervisor Adam Perez.

TDOT also temporarily stopped all road construction to help alleviate some of the traffic congestion.

“We actually write that into our contract that there are no lane closures that will happen on the interstates during CMA or Bonnaroo, so we are not going to see any construction related tie ups, but I think we will just see volume,” said Doughtery.