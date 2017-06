FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said tips from the public helped them identify two women wanted in a 2016 shoplifting case.

According to a release, Angela Wright was arrested in March and Angela Bottoms was arrested last week.

The two women are accused of unboxing electric toothbrushes, DVDs and other store merchandise from the Cool Springs Target last May.

Both women have since been released on bond.