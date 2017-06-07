South Nashville market robbed at gunpoint; 2 suspects at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are wanted for robbing a South Nashville market at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened at Gold Star Market, located 974 Murfreesboro Pike, around 1:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 two men, one of whom had a gun, entered the store and demanded cash from the register.

Employees handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the two suspects ran from the scene.

The suspects were described as wearing bandanas as masks, gloves, black pants and gray sweatshirts.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.