Rutherford County jail gets certification back after failed inspections

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County’s jail has been re-certified about six months after it lost its certification.

Members of the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) Board of Control unanimously voted last December to decertify the detention center after it failed two inspections.

Among the reasons the facility failed was due to staffing issues, among other things.

Since becoming sheriff in January, Mike Fitzhugh and others worked to get the facility’s certification back.

“Since taking office, we have worked very diligently in achieving that goal,” Fitzhugh said. “As with any worthy goal, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication by the men and women at the sheriff’s office to achieve this accomplishment. I am extremely proud of our employees’ efforts to bring the detention center back into compliance.”

The Rutherford County jail is located on New Salem Highway, just off Interstate 24.