Predators look to 1st line for goals in Game 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Preds have won a game on the road in every Stanley Cup Playoff Series this post-season except for in the Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Game 5 is Thursday night and if Nashville wants to hoist the Stanley Cup, they have to get a road win against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

To get a win on the road they’ll need more production from their top forwards, particularly Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg.

Both players were held scoreless in the series until Game 4 when they both scored for the first time in four games.

For Forsberg, it was an empty net goal late in the game, while Arvidsson broke a 16 game goal drought, scoring to put the Preds up 3-1.

Now that both players have tasted a goal, can they carry over that scoring mentality into a must- win Game 5?

“I mean you could hope so obviously that was a good goal to score, give us a little bit of extra execution in that game and I mean hopefully yeah, that will continue into Game 5,” Forsberg said.

“Yeah, of course it was nice to get one past the goalie, and I just try to work hard every game and just do my work and try to contribute as much as I can, and of course it was nice to get one,” Arvidsson said.

The Preds face the Penguins in Game 5 Thursday night where the puck drops in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.