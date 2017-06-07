Predators look to 1st line for goals in Game 5

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, and left wing Colin Wilson (33) celebrate after Ryan Ellis (not shown) scored against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Preds have won a game on the road in every Stanley Cup Playoff Series this post-season except for in the Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Game 5 is Thursday night and if Nashville wants to hoist the Stanley Cup, they have to get a road win against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

To get a win on the road they’ll need more production from their top forwards, particularly Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg.

Both players were held scoreless in the series until Game 4 when they both scored for the first time in four games.

For Forsberg, it was an empty net goal late in the game, while Arvidsson broke a 16 game goal drought, scoring to put the Preds up 3-1.

Now that both players have tasted a goal, can they carry over that scoring mentality into a must- win Game 5?

“I mean you could hope so obviously that was a good goal to score, give us a little bit of extra execution in that game and I mean hopefully yeah, that will continue into Game 5,” Forsberg said.

“Yeah, of course it was nice to get one past the goalie, and I just try to work hard every game and just do my work and try to contribute as much as I can, and of course it was nice to get one,” Arvidsson said.

The Preds face the Penguins in Game 5 Thursday night where the puck drops in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.