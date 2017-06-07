Portland man’s storage unit burglarized; $250K in collectibles stolen

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A collectibles dealer estimates he’s out close to $250,000 in comic books and other hard-to-find items after his storage locker was burglarized.

Police in Portland, Tennessee, say there could be other victims like him—and they might not even know.

The crime took place at All About Storage sometime in the last few months, but unfortunately an exact timeline is unknown.

Ronald Foster told News 2 he’s been collecting stuff most of his life. He was devastated when he discovered his 10×20 storage unit had been emptied.

He found the lock cut and about 200 boxes of classic comic books and collectibles gone.

“I fell to my feet, was not happy, and was in shock,” Foster said, telling News 2 those boxes represented at least eight years of his life.

Because few people check their storage lockers regularly, months passed before Foster knew he was a victim

Detective Joey Rush with Portland police says he has at least five reports of similar crimes at the same storage unit.

“No idea when it occurred. It could have been last week or six months ago,” he said.

Rush told News 2 there could be many more people who are victims but just don’t know it yet.

“Don’t wait six months to check on your property. Come down at least twice a week, and that way if property is gone, that will give the police something better to work on,” the detective explained.

To the thief, Fost has this to say: “I hope you have to pay it all back.”

In addition to using the right locks that can’t be cut, Det. Rush advises people to look into insurance for their storage lockers and visit them regularly.

As for Mr. Foster’s case, the facility’s video system was down, but even if it wasn’t, the detective says going through six months or more of video is not realistic.