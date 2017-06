MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are asking for help locating a man who walked away from his home early Sunday morning.

Police said Justin Bulle left his Saint Andrews residence around 5:30 a.m.

His girlfriend reported he suffers from multiple mental disorders and may have intentions of harming himself.

Anyone with information on Bulle’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-893-1311.