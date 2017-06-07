News 2 Gives Back: Vanderbilt University Medical Center LifeFlight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On June 7 News 2’s Paige Hill and Heahter Easling of Nissan of Cool Springs, the sponsor of News 2 Gives Back, headed to the helipad atop Vanderbilt University Medical Center to deliver lunch to the Vanderbilt LifeFlight crew.

The Vanderbilt LifeFlight team consists of a lot more folks than just those in the helicopters. In addition to the pilots and EMT’s there are dispatchers who are medically trained and a team of trauma nurses and doctors all assisting in the day to day operation in Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s emergency room.

The LifeFlight team is especially busy this week with CMA Fest taking place in downtown Nashville. At any time during CMA Fest there will be 45 Vanderbilt LifeFlight team members in downtown Nashville.

The team says they’ll treat thousands of the music festival’s attendees for heat exhaustion sunburns and even blisters from brand new cowboy boots.

By the way, there are free Band-Aids and sunscreen at all the medical tents at the festival.

The seven LifeFlight helicopters transport as many as 3,000 patients each year both to and from hospitals. And it’s not exclusive to Vanderbilt hospitals, either. The LifeFlight team will take patients to any medically equipped hospital to ensure the patient gets the quickest and best treatment possible.