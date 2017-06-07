Mayor, city officials announce Preds watch party plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to give an update on the downtown Nashville party for the Nashville Predators Stanley Cup Final game Sunday.

It will be held at 10 a.m. at the mayor’s office.

Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry is expected to speak in addition to CMA CEO Sarah Trahern and Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. President and CEO Butch Spyridon.

News 2 will steam the conference live beginning at 10 a.m.

The Nashville Predators announced Monday a watch party for Game 5 will be held inside the Bridgestone Arena Thursday.

Tickets are available for $15 through Ticketmaster. The money will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation.

Game 5 will be held on Thursday as the team travels back to Pittsburgh in their quest for the Stanley Cup.