Man in custody, 2 teens wanted for shooting at Murfreesboro complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in custody and two juveniles are wanted for attempted first degree homicide after a recent shooting at a Murfreesboro apartment complex.

It happened at College Grove Apartments on New Lascassas Highway, located not too far from Middle Tennessee State University, on Sunday.

Police said Devonta Cason, 22, has since been arrested in the case and was booked into the Rutherford County jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is due in court June 21.

Detectives are actively searching for two juveniles also wanted in the case. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.