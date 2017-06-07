Man carjacked at gunpoint outside Hendersonville home

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was carjacked at gunpoint as he returned home from work early Wednesday morning in Hendersonville.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Chipwood Drive.

The victim told Hendersonville police four suspects approached him and took his car and cell phone.

The stolen car was later spotted by police on White’s Creek Pike in Nashville.

Hendersonville police believe the same four suspects had been driving another stolen Toyota before the carjacking.

The 2010 Toyota Carolla was reported stolen from Nashville on May 31 and was found abandoned on Molly Walton Drive shortly before the carjacking.

No additional information was released.