Lebanon woman says she was raped while walking home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lebanon woman reported to police she was raped while walking home on Tuesday.

It happened in a wooded area near the corner of East Spring Street and Park Avenue just after noon.

The 18-year-old told police she had taken a short cut through a field, which she said she had done before, when she was struck with something on the head and was attacked and raped.

The woman reported during the attack something scared the man away and he fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man who is believed to be in his early 20s. He has a lower lip piercing and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants or shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.