Jason Aldean announces surprise show in downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Jason Alden announced that he’s playing a surprise show in Nashville Wednesday night.

“As a thank you to y’all for the career I’ve had, we’re going to a do a surprise pop-up show tonight,” Aldean said in a video posted to Facebook.

The show will be held across from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum after the CMT Music Awards.

Fans can start arriving to get a spot for the concert beginning at 4 p.m. Aldean did not say what time his concert would begin in downtown, just saying it would be after the CMT Music Awards.

Aldean currently has an exhibit focusing on his life and career at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He and his wife Brittany Kerr recently announced they are expecting a son later this year. Aldean is already the father to two girls.