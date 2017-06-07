Fans invited to send Nashville Predators off for Game 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fans of the Nashville Predators are invited to send the team off in style as they depart Music City for Thursday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh.

The Preds will fly out of from Signature Air Support, which is southeast of Nashville International Airport on Hangar Lane, at 1 p.m.

The teams is asking fans to line up and support the team as they look to steal a win on the road in Pittsburgh.

A watch party for Game 5 will be held inside Bridgestone Arena Thursday.

Tickets are available for $15 through Ticketmaster. The money will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation.

Game 6 will return to Nashville Sunday.