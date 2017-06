COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was injured in a head-on collision between a car and motorcycle Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.

The Tennessee Highway patrol said the crash happened on Bear Creek Pike near Cranford Hollow Road around 1 p.m.

Details on the circumstances weren’t immediately released.

Bear Creek Pike was closed for a period of time while authorities investigated the scene. The road has since reopened.

