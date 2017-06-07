2 wanted for burglarizing South Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Police are working to identify two men who are accused of burglarizing a South Nashville business earlier this month.

Metro police reported two men broke down the glass door of Floor America on Dortch Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on May 19.

What was taken from the store was not released.

One of the suspects has a prominent tattoo on his right forearm. The men fled in a an older model Chevy pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.