1 killed in crash on I-65 North near Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash of Interstate 65 North just north of downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on I-65 North near the Trinity Lane exit around 5:45 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a car containing six people lost control and traveled up an embankment and rolled onto the northbound lanes of I-65.

Interstate 65 North traffic is being diverted onto Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. The best detour around the crash is Ellington Parkway to Briley Parkway.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen until 9 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.