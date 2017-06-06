Woman believes purse snatcher followed her from casino to Goodlettsville home

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Goodlettsville woman who had her purse stolen in her own driveway believes the suspects followed her home from a Kentucky casino.

Debbie Lewis said she won a little money from playing slot machines at the casino and put the winning tickets in her purse.

“I think he followed me. I had been to Kentucky Downs playing the slot machines and I think he watched me,” she said.

Lewis said she had just returned home to her Goodlettsville home just after midnight on Memorial Day when a hooded assailant approached her in the darkness.

“I didn’t have it over my shoulder,” she explained. “Just under my arm and he snatched it before I knew anything was happening.”

Lewis said she is still nervous as she remembers the incident that took place in her own driveway.

“It scared me to death,” she said. “My first thought is, ‘Why are my kids doing this? Is this a joke?’ because this doesn’t happen here.”

Home surveillance video from a neighbor’s house captured some of the crime, including a man running down Lewis’ driveway.

The video doesn’t actually show the suspect taking Lewis’ purse, but it does show someone else in a waiting car who tosses a lit cigarette before backing up and speeding away.

Lewis said she screamed at the suspects and minutes later Goodlettsville police arrived.

“I don’t think any of us shut our eyes that night. It was like they were looking in the window all night or they were still here,” she said, adding. “Since we’ve lived here I have not been that afraid. My daughters are still afraid to sleep upstairs.”

A little over an hour after the purse snatching, surveillance videos of the alleged suspects surfaced at a Bowling Green Walmart.

Police said a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and shorts and a blond woman wearing a hat were captured on surveillance video using Lewis’ credit cards.

Lewis said the pair got more than $300 from her credit card before it was shut off. She also said they unsuccessfully tried to cash one of her stolen checks for $5,000.

Anyone with information is urged to the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-851-5111.