Violent crime, stolen cars on the rise in Metro’s West Precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police report violent crimes and car thefts are up in its West Precinct.

The area includes places like Bellevue, Green Hill, the Nations and West Nashville.

In May, the West Precinct saw an increase in violent crime, up by 56 percent compared to April.

Crimes such as aggravated assault, street robberies, and forcible rape were all up.

During 2017, the West Precinct has also seen an increase in car thefts.

Through May 27 of this year, 100 cars have been stolen. During that same time period last year, only 53 cars were stolen. That is an 88 percent increase.

Both violent crime and car thefts are most concentrated in the 37209 zip code, which is along and north of Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville and the Nations.

Robberies of businesses are not as common in the West Precinct, but on June 1, the Fifth Third Bank on Charlotte Pike was robbed.

Metro police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.