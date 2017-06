NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Skylee Morgan may be in the Chattanooga area.

Morgan, 14, is missing from Gordon County, Georgia. She’s believed to be in a blue Subaru Impreza with Arizona license plate CAS2410.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her or the car is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.