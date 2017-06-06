Preds fever reaches Africa in adorable video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Predators pride has spewed over to Africa in an adorable video from a foundation in Malawi.

Laurie Butler, a missionary serving with the Chikondi Health Foundation, sent News 2 a video of some of the children they work with chanting “Let’s Go Preds!” after Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Chikondi Health foundation in Malawi aims to improve the spiritual and physical health of those in the community through a hospital and churches.

To donate to the foundation visit their website.