NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a two-year-old child accidentally shot their older cousin inside a home south of downtown Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 700 block of Lewis Street just before 1 p.m.

Police on the scene told News 2 the 7-year-old victim suffered a serious injury and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Additional information was not immediately known.

