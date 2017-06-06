Police seek new information in 2010 Columbia cold case

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police are seeking new information in a 2010 cold case.

Scott Ruckoldt was reported missing in May 2010. Police said the then 48-year-old man was last seen leaving a home on Granada Drive on foot.

During the course of the investigation, detectives said they have learned Scott Ruckoldt may have a twin brother named Chris. Investigators want to speak to him as they continue to search for new information in the case.

Scott Ruckoldt is between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, he weighs about 165 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also wears glasses and has tattoos on each of his forearms.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.