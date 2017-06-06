Nashville Zoo announces birth of 4 red ruffed lemurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Zoo announced the birth of four red ruffed lemurs on Tuesday.

The babies, a boy and three girls, were born on May 30 and are the second group of lemurs to be born at the zoo.

With Emilio, Demi, Ally and Andie’s births, the zoo is now home to nine red ruffed lemurs. The babies weighed between 75 to 90 grams at birth and were between eight to 10 inches long.

The newborns will remain indoors with their mom until they are old enough to venture outside, which is estimated to be in about a month.

Red ruffed lemurs are one of more than 100 species of lemurs on the island of Madagascar and are considered critically endangered.

