Man arrested weeks after drug bust at Millersville home

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police arrested a man wanted on drug and weapons charges after a drug bust at a home in Millersville three weeks ago.

George Davidson, 39, was booked into the Sumner County jail on at least 11 charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm during a felony and possessing drugs for resale.

He was wanted after Millersville officers responded to the North Point subdivision on reports of gunfire in mid-May. While on the scene, they reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Davidson’s home.

A search warrant was executed where authorities say they found marijuana, guns, and cash. Two men were arrested but Davidson wasn’t home at the home.

He remains booked in jail on $200,00 bond. He’s due in court on June 14.

Davidson has past charges that range from drugs to aggravated assault, and he’s also spent two stints in prison. The first was in the mid-90s for cocaine and again in 2002 for aggravated assault.