FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police arrested a convicted felon who is accused of violating the state’s sex offender registry.

Terry Weston was arrested at a home on Chickasaw Place on Friday night.

According to a release, Weston failed to register as a sex offender and did not notify police he was living in Franklin after his release from prison last month.

He is being held on a $2,500 bond and is due in court Tuesday.