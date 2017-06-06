Investigation underway after man shot at East Nashville car lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a used car business Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville.

Metro police say the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for surgery after the 1:45 p.m. shooting. An update on his condition was not immediately released.

Authorities say the shooting happened after a confrontation at Bargain Lot Inc. The suspect is described as a heavyset black man with dreadlocks.

An arrest has yet to be made. Further details have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

