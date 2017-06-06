Hunter Garstin walks away with courage award at Tennessean Sports Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School is out but Tuesday night was a night to shine for high school student athletes in Middle Tennessee at the Tennessean Sports Awards.

Perhaps the biggest award went to Independence High School graduate Hunter Garstin, who received the Kaia Jergenson Courage Award at the ceremony held at TPAC in downtown Nashville.

The award, named after a former Lipscomb University basketball player who once nearly lost her life to meningitis, recognizes “an individual whose courage and conviction transcend sports.”

Garstin has been battling back from a spinal cord injury during a wrestling match that left him paralyzed in 2013.

The teen uses a wheelchair but just last week walked across the stage to get his diploma.

Tuesday night was just one of many end-of-the-year awards and scholarships for Garstin, including the Rising Eagle Principals Award and WILLCO Award.

Garstin is now enrolled as a freshman at Middle Tennessee State University for the fall.