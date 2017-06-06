Gretzky Hockey School kicks off at Ford Ice Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 90 kids took to the ice at the Ford Ice Center on Tuesday for the inaugural Gretzky Hockey School.

Wayne Gretzky even stopped by for a visit to say hello, sign autographs, and take pictures with his biggest fans.

Gretzky’s son, Ty, is putting on the camp and says he’s amazed with the excitement he’s seen from the kids taking part.

That excitement might even be fueled by the Predators run for the Stanley Cup.

“This is the first time Nashville gets to be there, so this is the first time they get to see how cool the Stanley Cup is. So different from any other sport, so I think it is very special for them to be able to feel this right now as it is going on, for sure,” said Ty Gretzky.

“It’s wonderful the success the predators are having as a hockey team, and it’s great for the national hockey league,” his father told News 2.

Ty Gretzky also said he’s looking forward to bringing the camp back again next year.