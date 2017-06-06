Black community pushes for better funding of certain Metro-Nashville programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of members of the black community in Nashville protested the mayor’s budget Tuesday night at the Metro Council meeting.

They say the mayor is not properly funding the African-African community and are pushing for more money to bolster certain programs and departments that low-income, homeless, and African-American people use the most.

Prominent religious leader Reverend Enoch Fuzz believes the budget must include these things to bolster black youth in the “it city.”

Three specific areas the group wants more money for at the Nashville General Hospital, an academic program called In Full Motion, and Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Nashville General Hospital asked for over $55 million in funding but Mayor Barry’s budget only allocated $30 million. The majority of the hospital’s patients cannot pay for medical care and don’t have insurance.

In Full Motion provides preparation and tutoring for the ACT for inner city and at-risk youth, aiming to prepare them for a better future.

“We ask that you would include us and that we be inclusive in this process. And once we’re included, you’ll see children dance. You’ll see them dance to higher scores, you’ll see them dance to graduation, you’ll see them dance to entering college, you’ll see them dance to lowering crime,” said Coach Maurice Fitzgerald with the program.

And as for Metro Schools, Reverend Enoch Fuzz says it needs every dollar it asked for but the mayor’s budget falls $58 million short.

In all, Mayor Megan Barry’s budget is $2.3 billion. That amount won’t change without a tax increase, and this year there won’t be one.

Now, the Metro Council has to decide if it should take money from one area and give it to another. They plan to revise the mayor’s budget before they present the new one on June 20.