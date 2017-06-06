Ammonia leak closed roads in Berry Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ammonia leak has closed down several streets near the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The leak was reported around 3:30 Tuesday morning at the Mrs. Grissom’s plant on Bransford Avenue.

Several employees were outside the nearby Coca Cola plant because they started to smell the ammonia inside their building.

Metro Police and the Nashville Fire Department quickly closed down nearby streets to ensure no one came close to the plants while crews worked to shut off the leak.

There has been no indication of exactly what caused the leak.