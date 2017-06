NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were charged Monday night for allegedly selling counterfeit tickets to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville.

Metro police said Michael Martins, 31, of New York and Christopher Cross, 38, of Nashville are accused of dealing the counterfeit tickets on 3rd Avenue South.

No additional details were released about the arrests.

Undercover officers previously charged three men Saturday night for the same crime.