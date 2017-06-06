190 lbs of khat seized by Metro police; Woman arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested in Nashville and accused of possessing nearly 200 pounds of an illegal drug called khat.

Zemzem Seraj, 47, remains in the Metro jail on felony possession and tampering with evidence charges. She’s being held in lieu of $160,000 bound.

Seraj is accused of accepting a package of khat at her Running Brook Road home. Authorities say it weighed around 60 pounds.

During the subsequent execution of a search warrant at the home, detectives and agents seized an additional 130 pounds of khat and $9,150 cash.

Khat, a schedule I drug, is a stimulant derived from a shrub that is native to East Africa and southern Arabia. Khat leaves are typically chewed to release stimulant chemicals.

Metro police say Seraj’s arrest comes after an investigation led by narcotics detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents.