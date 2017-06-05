Witnesses say Rex Ryan, brother scuffle at downtown Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tens of thousands of people visited Nashville last weekend, including former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan.

According to some tourists, they witnessed Rex Ryan and his brother Rob get into a scuffle on Broadway.

Jessica Aronica and her boyfriend Frank Washburn are from Buffalo, New York. They were in town ahead of CMA Fest and say they were in Margaritaville when the fight happened.

“All of a sudden, this kid walked up and threw a drink in his face, so I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ and then it got crazy after that, and he was trying to take a picture of me and Rex and that’s how he videotaped while that was happening,” Aronica told News 2.

The couple says the bouncer kicked out the man accused of throwing the drunk immediately after.

According to Metro police, no charges were filed.

News 2 tried to reach out to the Ryan brothers but has yet to hear back.