Man killed in shooting just south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died after he was shot at an apartment complex just south of downtown Nashville Monday evening.

The shooting took place just after 5:45 p. at the Tony Sudekum housing development off University Court near First Avenue South.

Metro police confirmed the victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later. His identity has yet to be released.

Authorities say there is no suspect in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

A man at the scene of the shooting was taken into custody for trying to enter the crime area. It’s unclear if that person will be charged.

