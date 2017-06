NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Taywan Taylor was signed by the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

The two-time All-Conference USA team member owns every major receiving record at Western Kentucky for a season and career totals.

Taylor, a wide receiver, has tallied 253 receptions for 4,234 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Eight of the nine draft picks from April are now under contract, with only WR Corey Davis remaining unsigned.