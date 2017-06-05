Tennessee police officer indicted on misconduct, prostitution charges

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police officer out of Ripley, Tennessee, was indicted on charges of official misconduct and patronizing prostitution.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they began looking into Donald Bonds, a lieutenant with the Ripley Police Department, on March 27.

The TBI says their its investigation found Bonds paid to have sex while on duty and inside his police vehicle at least two times in January and February of this year.

He was indicted by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury on June 5 with four counts of official misconduct and two counts of patronizing prostitution.

Bonds was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lauderdale County jail. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

The TBI says Bonds is currently suspended without pay.