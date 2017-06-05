Preds to host Game 5 watch party inside Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators announced Monday a watch party for Game 5 will be held inside the Bridgestone Arena Thursday.

Tickets are available for $15 through Ticketmaster. The money will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation.

Game 5 will be held on Thursday as the team travels back to Pittsburgh in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Doors to the watch party in downtown Nashville will open at 4 p.m. for general admission seating. Gnash will be in attendance, along with other entertainment.

Game 4 is Monday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.