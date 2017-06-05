Predators look to tie up series with Penguins in Game 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you thought the Predators were in the clear after winning Game 3, think again. Down 2-1, they have to be a desperate team once again.

The Predators hit the ice Monday morning to practice just as confident as they have all series, but they still know the situation ahead.

A loss Monday night in Game 4 sends them back to Pittsburgh to face possible elimination in the Stanley Cup Final.

In fact, they would have to win twice in Pittsburgh to win the cup, and the Penguins will come with a huge push Monday night.

“In the series in Game 3, it would be hard not to say that wasn’t an important game, 2-1 or 3-0. Probably the same can be said from this series from the two-game swing that presents itself, so last game was pretty important. This game also was important,” said head coach Peter Laviolette.

“We’ve expected their best game each time we’ve played them, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of answering the bell and, you know, putting forth our best game, and ultimately we haven’t found the result that we wanted in each game, but we found it in Game 3, and that was a start, and we’ll make sure that we have our best game as well,” left winger Harry Zolnierczyk said.

The keys to winning Game 4 are largely the same as Game 3, and the biggest could be to continue to dominate special teams.

The Penguins came into the finals absolutely sizzling on the power play; they were scoring 25 percent of the time. But so far in this series, the Predators have shut them down. The Penguins are only 1 for 13.

The Nashville penalty kill is getting it done.

“I think the penalty kill has done a good job just with execution, reading plays. They’re a difficult group to defend because there’s a lot of skill, especially on that first unit. Makes it difficult. I think our guys have done a good job,” Coach Laviolette said.

And on the other side, a struggled Predators power play is red hot, scoring twice in games one and three. If they win that battle Monday night, this thing could be all tied up at 2-2.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m. Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.