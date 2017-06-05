Police looking for 3 missing kids in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Dickson are looking for three missing children.

The children, ranging from 6 to 14 years old, were last seen with their mother and her boyfriend on May 31.

Police are looking Baylee Crow, 6, Grant Crow, 11, and Lela Crow, 14.

The mother, Kristin Crow, was last seen on June 4 but the children were not with her. Her boyfriend, Jason Hoffman could have also been with her.

The couple could be traveling in a 2007 Maroon Ford Fusion with Tennessee license plate V5694F.